Residential properties for sale in Malazgirt, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Malazgirt, Turkey

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aktuzla, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aktuzla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
$114,429
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