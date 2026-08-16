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Apartments for sale in Kütahya, Turkey

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kutahya Merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kutahya Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,45M
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1 bedroom apartment in Altintas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New premium residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage, Altıntaş, Turkey The …
$131,014
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Properties features in Kütahya, Turkey

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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