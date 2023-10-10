Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Konyaalti

Pool Residential properties for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

apartments
92
houses
9
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Peace-loving homes overflowing space, design, and easy access to amenities, transportation, …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in Antalya are prepared to help you live your life in the best possible …
Price on request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
You clicked on the right page spacious apartment for sale in Antalya offers a world of enter…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir