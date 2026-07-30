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Investment Properties for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Investment 53 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 53 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Area 53 m²
Commercial premises in a modern complex in Konyaalti – an investment in a location that work…
$239,933
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Investment 75 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 75 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Small-family project by the sea in Antalya – Konyaalti, LimanA new residential project in on…
$595,823
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