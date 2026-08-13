Residential properties for sale in Kemalpasa, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Kemalpaşa, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Cinilikoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Cinilikoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
$23,37M
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