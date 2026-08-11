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Investment Properties for Sale in Kaş, Turkey

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1 property total found
Investment 2 m² in Kaş, Turkey
Investment 2 m²
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 m²
$7,15M
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