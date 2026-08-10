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Duplexes for Sale in Kartepe, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kartepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Tranquil Location with Social Amenities in Kartepe The apartments are locate…
$471,692
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$245,000
VAT
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Luxury Living Meets Nature | Exclusive 2+1 Residence at Gate 41, Sapanca ✨ Wake up to b…
$175,000
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