New residence with swimming pools and a garden at 500 meters from the beach, Gazipasa, Turkey

Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 61 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
The Voyage Residence is a new luxury residential complex in the Avsallar area near Alanya, next to the beaches and the entire infrastructure.
Avsallar is one of the most environmentally friendly areas of Turkey, with a large number of pine trees and wonderful sea views.
Within walking distance of the complex is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, various shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, the market, the school, children's and sports grounds, etc.
Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained territory, garden;
- Outdoor pool;
- Zone for tanning and relaxation;
- Cafe bar;
- Indoor pool;
- Fitness center;
- Turkish bath, sauna, steam room;
- Massage rooms;
- Lounge;
- Cinema hall;
- Game room;
- Conversation and barbecue area;
- Children's playground;
- Car parking.
Location:
- Sea and beach: 1500 m
- Gazipasha Airport: 40 km
- Antalya Airport: 100 km.
Why is it profitable to work with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey.
- We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying.
- We will select real estate for FREE.
- We will help with the move.
- We will show the object in person in Turkey or online.
- We will help with obtaining resident status.
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts.
The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, green areas, Turkish baths, saunas and steam rooms, security, a gym, a parking.
Completion - January, 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 1 km
Tram station - 900 meters
City center - 10 km
School - 3 km
Shopping mall - 2 km
E-5 highway - 5 km
TEM highway - 7 km
Airport - 40 km