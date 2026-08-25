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Pool Apartments for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
$69 963
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 7
What you get: Modern 1+1 apartment with an area of 64.5 m2, located on the 7th floor of a ne…
$107 269
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
What you get: Bright furnished apartment planning 1+1 with a total area of 50 m2 in a new co…
$69 371
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartment for Sale in Gaziapasa Dream Home — 700m from Beach   Cozy apartment in the s…
$111 405
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, on the River Road and Close to the Sea High-Quality Residential Complex w…
$194 596
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in a quiet area of Gazipasa. Gazip…
$88 498
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/10
Gazipaşa Pazarcı'da Harika Konumda , Geniş ve Ferah 3+1 Daire, İskan Ruhsatı İçin Uygun P…
$194 991
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$91 334
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$75 188
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
What you get: Stylish and fully furnished apartment 1+1 in a new modern residential complex …
$81 644
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
Gazipaşa Pazar Merkezi Konumu Yüksek Kaliteli İnşaat Cumhuriyet / Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Ant…
$70 561
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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4 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 10/10
Unparalleled Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Ready-to-Use Site Suitable for Loan 4+1 Duplex -…
$224 703
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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3 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/10
Unique Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Fully Ready Residential Complex 3+1 Apartment for Sale …
$144 592
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$144 592
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, on the River Road and Close to the Sea High-Quality Residential Complex w…
$69 826
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
In Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Within a High-Quality Residential Complex with Open Surroundings, Where…
$58 375
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: Exclusive project in the new Gazipasha district. On construction: Constructio…
$114 265
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
We are pleased to present a new residential complex in the coastal town of Gazipasha.Gazipas…
$79 802
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