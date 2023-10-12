Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

81 property total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€210,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment 2+1 in Gazipasha We are glad to present the apartment 2+1 in a modern residential …
€111,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Gazipasha We present to your attention the furnished apartment 3+…
€188,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment 1+1 in Gazipasha We are glad to present the apartment 1+1 in a modern residential …
€119,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 8
New complex in Gazipasha We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€105,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex in Gazipasha We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastruct…
€99,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 10
€120,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 10
€135,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/7
€160,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€209,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
€117,100
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
€132,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
€105,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
New complex in Gazipasha We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€103,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment 1+1 in Gazipasha We present to your attention apartment 1+1 in a cozy residential …
€93,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with a mountain view Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex "Ze…
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
New apartments with the opportunity to obtain a residence permit (residency) Layout of the a…
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit Layout of the apartment…
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Children pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Children pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit The layout of the apartm…
€99,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential com…
€141,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
€123,500
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/9
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
€170,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/9
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
€146,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments at the construction stage with the ability to get VNZH Layout of apartments and a…
€99,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Children pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Children pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
€132,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…
€308,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartments under construction with the opportunity to get a residence permit Layout and amen…
€90,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Apartme…
€147,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Apartme…
€120,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 7/7
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
€109,000

