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Shops for sale in Etimesgut, Turkey

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1 property total found
Shop 5 m² in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop 5 m²
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 5 m²
Number of floors 18
Commercial Property Share with High Rental Income in Ankara Etimesgut The commercial propert…
$31,675
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