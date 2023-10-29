Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Etimesgut

Commercial real estate in Etimesgut, Turkey

1 property total found
Shop with parking, with with repair in Etimesgut, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Etimesgut, Turkey
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Shops in a Prestigious Location in Ankara, Etimesgut The stylishly designed shops a…
€327,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir