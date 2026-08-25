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Offices for Sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

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Office 107 m² in Esenyurt, Turkey
Office 107 m²
Esenyurt, Turkey
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 35
Sea View Offices for Sale in İstanbul Esenyurt Offices for sale are located in the Esenyurt…
$232 317
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