Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elazığ
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Elazığ, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Exclusively What you get: Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a luxury project, in a picturesque ar…
$150,116
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Apartment planning 1+1, with an area of 47 m2, is located on the first floor o…
$62,539
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elazığ, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go