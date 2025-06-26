Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elazığ
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Elazığ, Turkey

Karakoçan
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sinan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sinan, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 58 m2,…
$147,641
Leave a request
Apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Area 46 m²
Welcome to our luxurious residential complex where luxury living meets pristine landscapes a…
$115,090
Leave a request
Apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Total Area: 2,500 m2 * Number of Flats: 62 Flat Types: * 52 flats: 1+1, ranging from 43m2 …
$120,322
Leave a request
Apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We are here with this exceptional project, started in May 2023 in Demirtas, the most popular…
$127,878
Leave a request
Apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Demirtas, this visionary residential development int…
$121,775
Leave a request
Apartment in Yesilbayir, Turkey
Apartment
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover contemporary living in Dosemealtı, Antalya with our stylish flats in the popular Ye…
$123,228
Leave a request
Apartment in Yesilbayir, Turkey
Apartment
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Discover the epitome of modern living with the smart apartments located in the prestigious Y…
$683,567
Leave a request
Apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
We are here with our latest project in Demirtas, Alanya. Let's start to introduce our develo…
$159,848
Leave a request
Apartment in Sinan, Turkey
Apartment
Sinan, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Discover modern living in the vibrant Sinan neighborhood of Muratpasa, Antalya, with our Cit…
$134,853
Leave a request
Apartment in Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
About the Location: * Sea: 750 meters * Mahmutlar Center: 6 km * Alanya Center: 15 km * Gaz…
$134,853
Leave a request

Property types in Elazığ

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Elazığ, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go