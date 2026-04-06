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New build Villas and Houses in Dosemealti, Turkey

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Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Show all Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Villa EXCLUSIVE VILLA PROJECT | ANTALYA – DÖŞEMEALTI (ALTINKALE)
Komurculer, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 340 m²
1 real estate property 1
Doğanın içinde yer alan, konfor, teknoloji ve uzun vadeli değer için tasarlanmış prestijli bir villa yaşam tarzını keşfedin. PROJE GENEL BAKIŞI Toplam Arazi Alanı: 36.666 m² Yeşil Alanlar ve Sosyal Tesisler: 11.445 m² Proje Başlangıç ​​Tarihi: Mart 2024 Tamamlanma Tarihi: Mart…
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
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Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
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Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Show all Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$714,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 365 m²
1 real estate property 1
Deschemalts — is an area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Deschalta, with its lush green forests, towering hills and clean air — is a paradise for nature lovers and those who are looking for a peaceful and peaceful place to live. Especially the Dösemealty area offers t…
Agency
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
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Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
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Villa LARES VİLLAS
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,62M
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
LARES VILLAS are two separate projects consisting of 10 and 24 luxury villas in Antalya. It is carried out under the guarantee of GEYLAN COMPANY. They are high security villas. Each villa has a private pool. there are 5 bedrooms and a living room. all bedrooms have a bathroom and a dressing …
Developer
GEYLAN COMPANY ( lares villas )
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Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Villa LARES VİLLAS
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Villa LARES VİLLAS
Dosemealti, Turkey
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 350 m²
1 real estate property 1
LARES VİLLALAR, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN ŞİRKETİ güvencesi altında yürütülmektedir. Yüksek güvenlikli villalardır. Her villada özel havuz bulunmaktadır. Tesiste 5 yatak odası ve bir oturma odası bulunmaktadır. Tüm yatak odalarında banyo ve giyinme od…
Developer
GEYLAN COMPANY ( lares villas )
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