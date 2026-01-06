Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Diyarbakır
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Diyarbakır, Turkey

Eğil
16
Sur
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$16,73M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
$24,23M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 9 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
$33,36M
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Villa 11 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 11 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$21,19M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Diyarbakır, Turkey

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go