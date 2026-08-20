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Apartments for sale in Diyarbakır, Turkey

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Apartments for sale in new housing construction. The building location is Kalkan. Kalkan is …
$400,859
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3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Inspiring space in the heart of KalkanImagine the perfect combination of comfort, style and …
$395,050
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1 bedroom apartment in Karpuztepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karpuztepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, has become one of the most lively …
$203,860
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1 bedroom apartment in Dicle, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dicle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$132,233
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4 bedroom apartment in Topcular, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Topcular, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
These apartments are located in Eyupsultan, one of the most central and historic districts o…
$1,28M
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