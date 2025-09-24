Show property on map Show properties list
Condos with garage for sale in Turkey

Mediterranean Region
5
Antalya
5
Alanya
5
Marmara Region
10
Condo Delete
5 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Besiktas, Turkey
Condo 3 bedrooms
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 8/13
First -class decoration of the apartment in Besiktash with a view of the Bosphorus. Besikt…
$3,20M
Condo 5 bedrooms in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Condo 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 8/12
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
$1,60M
Condo 3 bedrooms in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Condo 3 bedrooms
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 5/12
A luxurious house in the elite area of ​​the Asian Istanbul   The complex consists of …
$610,633
Condo 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
The residence is surrounded by green nature and a view of the lake The apartment is locat…
$461,866
