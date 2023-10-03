Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Condos for Sale in Turkey

5 properties total found
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
Residence surrounded by green nature and lake views The apartment is located in one of the …
€420,000
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 8/13
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
€2,94M
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
€80,000
Condo 2 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Yaylali, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Yaylali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5
€136,000
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
€120,000

