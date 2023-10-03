Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Condos for Sale in Turkey

Marmara Region
9
Istanbul
8
Antalya
6
Mediterranean Region
6
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
Residence surrounded by green nature and lake views The apartment is located in one of the …
€420,000
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/30
Price on request
Condo 1 room with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
Condo 1 room with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apartment …
€145,000

