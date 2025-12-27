  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Ankara
3
Etimesgut
2
Sincan
1
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$137,330
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Tur…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Sincan, Turkey
from
$301,812
We offer full-service apartments with a view of the forest, the lake and the valley. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a roof-top terrace, concierge service, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a sauna and a massage room, a garden, a parking, around…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$492,963
The residence features around-the-clock security, a spa area, an indoor swimming pool, massage rooms, a fitness room, kids' playgrounds and play rooms, yoga and pilates studios, cafes. Completion - 30/12/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, close…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
