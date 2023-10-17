  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Central Anatolia Region

New buildings for sale in Central Anatolia Region

Nevşehir
286
Avanos
286
Ankara
3
Konya
2
Yenimahalle
1
Etimesgut
1
Sincan
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€172,498
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. The area of apartments is from 55 to 94 square meters. The distance to the sea is 625 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
€130,512
Completion date: 2024
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor children’s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Exclusively from Stay Property, the project consists of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and pool. The villas are located in the Bektash district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most amazing views throughout the Turkish Mediterranean region. Sit on the pool terrace or on any of the 2 balconies facing the south side, and admire the Mediterranean Sea and the center of Alanya. You can admire this view in the evening, when Alanya Castle lights up and the harbor comes to life. Real estate in Bektash is usually villas or large family houses, not apartments, and here you can find pretty magnificent real estate. If you prefer privacy and peace, then Bektash is an excellent option. You can be sure that only the highest quality materials will be used in the construction of these houses. Construction started in March 2021, completion is scheduled for December 2022. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Utyunyy novyy proekt v 150 m ot morya v rayone Tatlysu Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Utyunyy novyy proekt v 150 m ot morya v rayone Tatlysu Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€241,600
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments in the style of loft layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v istoricheskom centre Stambula Topkapy
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v istoricheskom centre Stambula Topkapy
Avanos, Turkey
from
€701,800
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 140.62 to 273.5 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s vidom na novyy Bosforskiy kanal
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s vidom na novyy Bosforskiy kanal
Avanos, Turkey
from
€198,850
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 102 to 298 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-segmenta na beregu reki v Demirtashe
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-segmenta na beregu reki v Demirtashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtas.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 46 to 160 m2. The property in Demirtas in new complexes will delight buyers looking for the optimal ratio of price and quality. The territory is spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with full year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtas will provide high profits, prices are now one of the lowest in Alanya, but grow rapidly. Due to the proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and the good beach, the property has a high rental potential.For permanent residence, all basic in Demirtas are: 5 primary schools, 2nd secondary schools, lyceum, supermarkets, etc, market, shops, pharmacies, cash machines, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river.Higher along its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, children's playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€295,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 95 to 149 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€103,950
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Payallar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€103,900
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€796,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 132 to 340 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Demirtashe
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Demirtashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€87,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59 to 114 m2. The distance to the sea is 2450 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€98,900
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2400 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargicak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57.5 to 191 m2. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it should be borne in mind that new buildings in Kargicak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. On Fridays, a farm bazaar passes, and 1 km from its — bazaar on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Villa Villa na dvuh hozyaev v novom proekte na Severnom Kipre
Villa Villa na dvuh hozyaev v novom proekte na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€304,949
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers two-level 2 + 1 apartments in a villa for two owners in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of the apartment is 106 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v centre goroda Kireniya
Residential complex Apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v centre goroda Kireniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€276,122
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. On sale linear planning apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 90 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with a delightful Old pier, an atmospheric Old Town, a centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The region’s attractiveness is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€286,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 134 to 296 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€730,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property presents a large-scale reconstruction project for the ancient shipping shipyard, located in the historical center of Istanbul on the banks of « Golden Horn ». The uniqueness of the – project in an organic combination of ultra-modern buildings with the legendary production facilities of the shipyard, whose age exceeds six centuries. The project is located in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul – Beyoglu. Within 10 minutes by car are the sights of the city – Dolmabahce Palace, the Galata Tower, the Suleimaniya Mosque and the Karaköy marina, from where ferries are regularly sent to the Bosphorus. The nearest metro station is a 15-minute walk. The new international airport – is about 40 minutes by car. The project covers an area of 242,000 m2 and is a whole block, including hotels, office space, shopping centers, shops, cafes, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues, multi-story residential buildings, a embankment, moorings, etc. The main part of the facilities is under construction, but some facilities are ready to receive guests. The completion of work is planned for 2024 – 2025. 5 industrial facilities have been restored on the territory and work is underway on a number of new buildings, the outlines of which harmoniously fit into the general concept. The industrial essence of the space is emphasized by the selected materials – concrete, galvanized steel, brick, plastic and glass. The project plans to build more than 600 residential apartments. Some of them will be placed in comfortable coastal mansions 10 m from the water. On the hillsides are built multi-storey houses with different layout options: penthouses on the upper floors, two-level apartments, duplexes with gardens and so on. All apartments include large balconies and terraces. Number of bedrooms and bathrooms – from 1 to 5. On the roofs there will be green areas, below – parking, shops, restaurants, safe playgrounds, parks. This project is positioned as the new cultural center of Istanbul. Several modern museums are located on the huge Museum Square at once: the Wedberk Museum of the Wehby Koch Foundation and the Museum of Women's Culture. Many brand boutiques will be presented on the territory of the project, concentrated on Luxury Plaza and in a indoor shopping center with underground floors. Innovative store buildings are integrated into the industrial design of the old foundry. The project also includes 5 hotels with fashionable rooms, a five-star service and all the necessary infrastructure. The plans include the construction of 1,100 apartments, including international networks such as Rixos, Oriente Express, Stone. One of the brightest buildings of the – Valide Cluster quarter. The former shipbuilding staple turned into a grand coastal complex with an iron roof and transparent structures instead of the outer walls. It will feature restaurants in Turkish, Pan-Asian, French, Italian cuisines. The promenade space is designed as convenient as possible for residents and guests of the quarter. It includes observation platforms, light installations, street furniture, hammocks, areas for family entertainment, skateboarding and so on. Places for concerts, performances, festivals were equipped. There is a pier for yachts and other water modes of transport.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh dorog E5 i E6
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh dorog E5 i E6
Avanos, Turkey
from
€295,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 83 to 128m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Antalii rayon Kepez
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Antalii rayon Kepez
Avanos, Turkey
from
€157,408
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Kepez - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58.5 to 90 m2. The distance to the sea is 10 km. The Kepez region rightfully belongs to the title « Izumruda » Antalya. Many parks, squares, an olive plantation and a large zoo located in the coniferous forest make Kepez the most « green » in Antalya. Duden's ancient waterfall, which has been pleasing to the eye for 540-600 years, will also not leave Kepez guests indifferent. The infrastructure of the district is well developed: the largest hospital in Antalya and 170 educational institutions are located in Kepez. There are also 5 shopping and entertainment centers, farmers' markets and a large amusement park, in which everyone will choose attractions, cafes or horseback riding. Buy an apartment in the KepezKepez area is equidistant from the historic city center, airport and sea. The reliability of the investment is due to the continuous development, rich infrastructure and popularity of the area among tourists. The property in Kepez is ideal for a family with several children, since the predominant part of the apartments has a large area, many rooms and even several balconies. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye vidovye apartamenty - Kargydzhak Alaniya
Residential complex Novye vidovye apartamenty - Kargydzhak Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€129,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 170 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€360,300
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 132 to 227 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Day One Residence
Residential complex Day One Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€265,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
A new project on the slope of the Taurus Mountains in the elite area of Tepe - Day One Residence - an elegant architecture and a magnificent view. The Tepe District is a 15-minute drive from the city center and is perfect for those, who appreciates silence, comfort and privacy. The complex is located in a unique location: remote from urban noise, surrounded by coniferous forests. Panoramic views from the windows of the apartments will not leave anyone indifferent!On sale are apartments of various types: garden duplexes with their own plot, one-level apartments, duplexes with their own pools, private villa. Start of construction in August 2023, the end is scheduled for May 2025.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ryadom s prirodnym zapovednikom v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€588,470
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 122 to 199 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula
Residential complex Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€300,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 140 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€290,400
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The residential complex includes apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 70 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu kvartiry v otlichnoy lokacii rayona Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€88,033
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 61 to 83 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novostroyka ryadom s novym Stambulskim kanalom
Residential complex Novostroyka ryadom s novym Stambulskim kanalom
Avanos, Turkey
from
€243,915
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuchekkhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 97.6 to 129 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 132 m2. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Villa Villy elegantnogo dizayna v 100 m ot peschanogo plyazha
Villa Villy elegantnogo dizayna v 100 m ot peschanogo plyazha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€863,061
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new villas in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The residential complex includes 4 + 1 villas with an area of 450 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroyki - Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroyki - Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Residential complex Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 m2. The distance to the sea is 5.6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is its convenience: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Apartamenty po privlekatelnoy cene v novom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Residential complex Apartamenty po privlekatelnoy cene v novom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€107,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1 and penthouses 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 135 m2. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurjalar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. The new buildings of Okurjalara are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. There are supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates.
Villa Kompleks chastnyh vill 3 1 v rayone Eniboazdzhi Gazimagusa
Villa Kompleks chastnyh vill 3 1 v rayone Eniboazdzhi Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€345,225
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new 3 + 1 villas in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of villas is from 127.87 to 177.13 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€126,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€330,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 3 + 1 with an area of 196 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
Avanos, Turkey
from
€460,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 673 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€191,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 81 to 158.89 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€303,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – the Buyukchekhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 146 to 325 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Elitnyy ZhK v 250 metrah ot ploschadi Taksim rayon Beyoglu
Residential complex Elitnyy ZhK v 250 metrah ot ploschadi Taksim rayon Beyoglu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€590,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beyoglu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 80.46 to 255.59 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt v tihom i spokoynom gorode Gechitkale Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Novyy proekt v tihom i spokoynom gorode Gechitkale Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€72,498
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 150 square meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot odnoy iz krupneyshih stroitelnyh kompaniy Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 150 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Okurjalar - Alanya area. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 98 square meters. Distance to the sea 400 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurjalar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. There are supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 5 minutah ot avtomagistrali E-5 Stambul
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 5 minutah ot avtomagistrali E-5 Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€222,200
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150.09 to 201.04 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,371
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 64 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s unikalnymi vidami v rayone Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s unikalnymi vidami v rayone Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€189,200
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 126 square meters. Distance to the sea 1800 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Uyutnyy kompleks s centralnym raspolozheniem v rayone Eyyupsultan
Residential complex Uyutnyy kompleks s centralnym raspolozheniem v rayone Eyyupsultan
Avanos, Turkey
from
€262,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 225 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Studii v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr rayon Girne
Residential complex Studii v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr rayon Girne
Avanos, Turkey
from
€126,583
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. The residential complex includes studio apartments 1 + 0 area, 54.5 m2. The distance to the sea is 350 meters. Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand is the sandy coast of the azure sea, with the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov - Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz luchshih zhilyh rayonov - Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 125 to 225 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Apartamenty 3 1 v kvadrohause na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva
Residential complex Apartamenty 3 1 v kvadrohause na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva
Avanos, Turkey
from
€230,035
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers a new 3 + 1 apartment in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of the apartment is 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa na beregu morya
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa na beregu morya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€181,819
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 60 to 75 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 122 m2. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€258,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – BaggylarV district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 87.97 to 184.2 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v novostroyke v centre rayona Iskele
Residential complex Kvartiry v novostroyke v centre rayona Iskele
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,090
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes linear apartments and penthouses with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area of 68 and 77 m2.Distance to the sea 200 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v odnom iz samyh znamenityh mest v centre Esenyurta
Avanos, Turkey
from
€176,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 2, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58.3 m2 to 385.79 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is a new building, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€206,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 100 to 261 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Apartamenty s zahvatyvayuschim vidom na Sredizemnoe more i gory
Residential complex Apartamenty s zahvatyvayuschim vidom na Sredizemnoe more i gory
Avanos, Turkey
from
€402,705
Completion date: 2018
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale linear apartments and two-level apartments with a layout of 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 85 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Residential complex Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium town complex in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections, on which there will be several types of real estate. The complex includes twin villas 3 + 1 with a total area of 123 m2 and private villas 4 + 1 with an area of 169 m2. Complex infrastructure: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges of the zone with fountains, a hobby room, meeting rooms, a music room, a market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa na 1 beregovoy linii v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa na 1 beregovoy linii v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€305,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 236 m2. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Kestel, although located next to Mahmutlar, is fundamentally different from it. Here, all the real estate up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar and in the center of Alanya there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental.
Residential complex ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€430,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 141.26 to 190.44 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Proekt ultra-lyuks klassa na pervoy beregovoy linii na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Proekt ultra-lyuks klassa na pervoy beregovoy linii na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€249,713
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta) - the city of Esentepe. The residential complex presents apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 43 to 78 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Novyy grandioznyy proekt vozle znamenitogo plyazha Long Bich
Residential complex Novyy grandioznyy proekt vozle znamenitogo plyazha Long Bich
Avanos, Turkey
from
€101,266
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Iskele area – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 36 to 127 square meters. Distance to the sea 800 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where the long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area for both long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has evolved from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to issue a VNZh.
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry posredi Belgradskogo lesa v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€764,815
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 101 to 674 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which are surprising in their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you! 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v peshey dostupnosti ot metro - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€367,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 105.86 to 210.13 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ryadom so vsemi neobhodimymi udobstvami v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€698,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 72.7 to 486.05 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€166,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€101,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 107 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€262,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 102 to 144 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€620,800
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 175 to 200 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt elitnyh apartamentov na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt elitnyh apartamentov na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,570
Completion date: 2027
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ) - the city of Esentepe. The residential complex includes apartments of various types: studios 1 + 0, apartments 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 135 square meters. The project also has 3 + 1 villas with an area of 214 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: the Venetian fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, the Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse so vsemi udobstvami v rayone Avdzhylar
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse so vsemi udobstvami v rayone Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€328,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70 to 217 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 300 m ot plyazha rayona Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v 300 m ot plyazha rayona Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€161,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 106 m2.The distance to the sea is 300 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and the famous Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, the beaches are wide sandy and pebble with a comfortable beach and beautiful surroundings.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 122 to 156 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v blagoustroennom regione Demirtash
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v blagoustroennom regione Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 99 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. The price of the apartments includes a complete set of household appliances, air conditioning to each room, as well as heating floors in the bathroom. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers, seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom na more i gory - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom na more i gory - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€437,227
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: penthouses 2 + 1, linear apartments 3 + 1.Warm floors in the bathrooms of apartments from the developer. The area of apartments is from 115 to 142 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: the Venetian fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, the Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Privlekatelnyy obekt v istoricheskom centre Topkapy
Residential complex Privlekatelnyy obekt v istoricheskom centre Topkapy
Avanos, Turkey
from
€442,770
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 69.79 to 266.99 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€354,650
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The residential complex presents duplexes of the following layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 107 to 197 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in Alanya, Turkler district. The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, ranging from 72 to 366 m2.The project also offers townhouses with a 2 + 1 panic, with a total area of 118 m2.The residence also has villas with a layout of 5 + 1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt klassa lyuks v rayone Inzhekum Alanya
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt klassa lyuks v rayone Inzhekum Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€119,750
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Inzhekum - Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 51 to 130 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters.In short, it is the area with the best beach of Alanya. Inzhekum is located to the west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. 30 Km is the big city of Manavgat, and to the center of Alanya — 22 km. The neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar has all the infrastructure. Inzhekum is small, but new houses from proven developers are well represented here. The area on all sides is surrounded by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. The main reasons to consider new apartments in this area are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in the area for camping and recreation in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya airport is small, compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Payallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 67 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 2800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bike path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€121,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş is a new quality of life and relaxation at sea. The complex is being built in the Demirtash region, where there is still no mass tourism and an atmosphere of provincial calm and coziness remains. It is here, due to the availability of free plots of land, that soon there will be a new modern Alanya, a dream city on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The project is 1.4 km from the beach. The beaches of the Demirtash district are characterized by a wide shore and cleanest water in the sea, there are no ports and large hotels, which will allow you to enjoy a relaxing holiday without a significant flow of tourists. The project consists of 4 residential blocks for 324 apartments and a large territory of the courtyard with green areas, pools. Start of construction May 2022, completion of construction May 2024.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Avanos, Turkey
from
€194,875
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66.19 to 363.07 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€190,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83.48 to 99.7 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK v evropeyskoy chasti Stambula - Bayrampasha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€481,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bayrampasha district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 106 to 219 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom ZhK v 100 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 61.8 to 158.8 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€171,350
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 75 to 240 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 40 to 85.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty s otlichnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty s otlichnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€465,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 183 to 357 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 41 to 89 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Residential complex Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Avanos, Turkey
from
€489,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakyrkoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 322 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy proekt v rayone Inzhekum - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy proekt v rayone Inzhekum - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€179,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya - Inzekum district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 85 m2. Distance to the sea 300 m. One of the best beaches in Turkey on the Mediterranean coast is located in this area of Alanya. It is located west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. The large city of Manavgat is 30 km away, and the center of Alanya — 22 km. There is a small Ingecum, but there is both new real estate and private houses with villas. The area is surrounded on all sides by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. All the necessary infrastructure is available in the neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar. The main reasons for considering real estate in this area — are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they specially come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in a camping and outdoor recreation area. In addition, the distance to Antalya Airport is small compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v Stambule - rayon Avdzhylar
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v Stambule - rayon Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€352,320
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 144 to 226 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
€171,377
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, a spa area, an indoor swimming pool, massage rooms, a fitness room, kids' playgrounds and play rooms, yoga and pilates studios, cafes. Completion - 30/06/2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, close to the city center. Metro station - 300 meters Park - 5 km TEM highway - 9 km Airport - 34 km
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - rayon Altyntash Antalya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - rayon Altyntash Antalya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€204,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 125 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. The price of the apartment also includes some household appliances. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the district is the convenience of location: nearby are the airport, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir
Residential complex Investicionnyy ZhK vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.62 to 103.67 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye vidovye kvartiry v rayone Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty 3 1 na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu apartamenty 3 1 na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€345,167
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale a linear apartment with a layout of 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is 105 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residential complex Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir
Residential complex Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turkey
from
€218,750
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshahir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 308 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€709,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 146 to 220 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, a unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go