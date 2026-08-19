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Commercial property for sale in Cankaya, Turkey

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1 property total found
Commercial property 512 m² in Cankaya, Turkey
Commercial property 512 m²
Cankaya, Turkey
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxurious Business Centers with High Rental Income Potential in Ankara Ankara, located in th…
$2,06M
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