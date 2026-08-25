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Shops for sale in Bursa, Turkey

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сommercial properties
5
3 properties total found
Shop 112 m² in 11 Sokak, Turkey
Shop 112 m²
11 Sokak, Turkey
Area 112 m²
$4,82M
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Shop 248 m² in Cicek Caddesi, Turkey
Shop 248 m²
Cicek Caddesi, Turkey
Area 248 m²
$21,86M
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Shop 245 m² in Orhangazi, Turkey
Shop 245 m²
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Shops in an Open-Air Commercial Center in Orhangazi, Bursa The Orhangazi region in Bursa sta…
$436 814
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