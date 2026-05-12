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Villa for short term rent in Bodrum, Turkey

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2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project, located in Ortakent just a few steps from the sea, is designed for a relaxed an…
$1,666
per night
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Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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6 bedroom villa in Bodrum, Turkey
6 bedroom villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 6+1 in the area of YalykavakThe minimum rental period is 1 month.The villa is fully eq…
$1,158
per night
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Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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