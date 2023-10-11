Pool Houses for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 1
€1,20M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
€3,00M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 6
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
€1,24M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
€800,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
€655,529
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Bodrum, Turkey
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Bodrum, Turkey
Area 469 m²
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
€5,00M
2 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
€326,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4
€492,500

Mir