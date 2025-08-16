Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Artvin
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Artvin, Turkey

Arhavi
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Villas in the Payallar area with t…
$777,820
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/9
What you get: Luxury villa in the area of Konakla. On construction: Construction of the res…
$322,701
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: You become the owner of an exclusive premium-class villa in a…
$971,915
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konakli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas 200 meters fr…
$634,273
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Artvin, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go