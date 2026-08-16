Shops for sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

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Shops for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Shop 131 m² in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Shop 131 m²
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 9
Shops in an Open-Air Bazaar with and without Tenants in İstanbul Shops are situated in the B…
$500,868
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Shops in a residential complex for obtaining Turkish citizenship are for sale. in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Shops in a residential complex for obtaining Turkish citizenship are for sale.
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Area 196 m²
Two shops of 91 m2 and 105 m2 are for sale in a residential complex for obtaining Turkish ci…
$420,000
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