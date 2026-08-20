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Commercial property for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 500 m² in Beykoz, Turkey
Commercial property 500 m²
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
High-Yield Investment Hotel in İstanbul Beykoz This hotel is located in Beykoz, a popular di…
$5,95M
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Commercial property 1 502 m² in Beykoz, Turkey
Commercial property 1 502 m²
Beykoz, Turkey
Area 1 502 m²
This shop in Kagıthane, istanbul, is part of a modern office and residential complex situate…
$14,16M
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