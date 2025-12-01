Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Balıkesir
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Balıkesir, Turkey

Edremit
53
Bigadiç
16
Burhaniye
3
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Inonu Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Inonu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/3
$10,96M
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,40M
5 room apartment in , Turkey
5 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/4
$7,31M
6 room apartment in , Turkey
6 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,47M
