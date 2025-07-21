  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.

Turkey
from
$415,000
11
ID: 27541
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1170
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 03/09/2025

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Fenced area
  Elevator

Additionally

  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Granting of citizenship
  Remote transaction

About the complex

This project is located in Bagcilar district, close to Yenimahalle metro station, shopping malls, schools, universities and hospitals.

The complex is being built on a land plot of 49,000 m2, of which 65% is green space, consists of 17 blocks, a total of 754 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area of ​​122 m2 to 208 m2, as well as 50 commercial premises.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen units and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: August 2024.

Infrastructure:

  2 semi-Olympic swimming pools
  Fitness room
  Turkish hamam and sauna
  Children's playground
  Park with recreation areas
  Sports grounds
  Shops and restaurants
  Parking
  Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Turkey
from
$415,000
