Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.

This project is located in Bagcilar district, close to Yenimahalle metro station, shopping malls, schools, universities and hospitals.

The complex is being built on a land plot of 49,000 m2, of which 65% is green space, consists of 17 blocks, a total of 754 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area of ​​122 m2 to 208 m2, as well as 50 commercial premises.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen units and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: August 2024.

Infrastructure:

2 semi-Olympic swimming pools

Fitness room

Turkish hamam and sauna

Children's playground

Park with recreation areas

Sports grounds

Shops and restaurants

Parking

Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.