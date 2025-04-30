Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aydın
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Aydın, Turkey

Kusadasi
17
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
$713,017
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aydın, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go