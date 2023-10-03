Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Alanya

Pool Residential properties for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
7259
8 766 properties total found
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€139,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
€146,300
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/11
€137,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/10
€181,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
€101,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
€155,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 11
€129,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+1 i…
€136,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/9
€253,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/10
Furnished apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present you a furnished apart…
€170,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/8
€187,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 4+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residentia…
€368,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/10
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished apartment 2+1 in a …
€192,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1…
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
€165,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex 200 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present a new complex with it…
€180,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/8
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 3+…
€176,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
€286,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a furnished apartment 2+1 in …
€155,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 3+1 in a…
€150,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/5
€182,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/12
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 1+1 in a…
€226,000

Property types in Alanya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir