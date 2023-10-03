Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Alanya

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
7259
6 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Floor 2/2
Clever house. Own pool, sauna, fitness, jacuzzi and hammam. Panoramic sea view. Sale for cry…
€715,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/6
€72,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/12
This project is located in one of the most luxurious residential areas of Alanya & mdash; Ma…
€250,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with metallicheskaya dver, with security in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with metallicheskaya dver, with security
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/7
€131,250
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Degirmendere, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 810 m²
Number of floors 2
€364,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€80,000

Property types in Alanya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir