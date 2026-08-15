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Pool Houses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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villas
354
townhouses
35
duplexes
8
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23 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Modern furnished villa planning 3+1 with an area of 160 m2, built in 2022. The…
$602,672
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4 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa for sale in Alanya, Kargicak districtWe offer for sale a spacious two-storey…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
$759,734
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/20
What you get: The exclusive 3+1 duplex with private garden is a combination of comfort, luxu…
$332,331
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
Floor 1
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
If you dream of owning your own home by the Mediterranean Sea, where every day begins with s…
$558,802
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: Spacious villa of 180 m2, fully furnished and ready to live. …
$478,178
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3 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale villa 3 + 1 with furniture and appliances, with its own swimming pool in the area of…
$410,410
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
IT IS AVAILABLE FOR CITIZENSHIP OUR INFINITY POOL AND LUSH GREEN GARDEN OFFER YOUR GUESTS…
$1,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/4
Chic villas from a developer in the wonderful area of Alanya-Kargyjak,   that’s what we ask …
$345,945
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to you a new design of luxury villas with increased comfort in the picturesque su…
$469,497
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Rooms: 3+2 Number of floors: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Balcony: 3 Villa area: 170 m2 Furnished v…
$458,143
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$519,606
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
*Alanya/ Mahmutlar* *150 MT. FROM THE SEA *FULL SEA VIEW 4+1 250m2 Duplex 9 & 10. Floor,…
$172,421
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Keşefli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Keşefli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale mirror villa in a villa complex near the sea, Demirtas district.  The complex consi…
$182,737
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3 bedroom house in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a separate -position Villa 3+1 with your own pool, located in the…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention the villas in the Bektash district of Alanya. Bektash is best k…
$444,787
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 3
We pay attention to the perfect solution for a comfortable stay in one of the best districts…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
18 premium modern-designed villas with private pool & parking area, app. 225 sqm in gross. …
$834,714
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
$1,96M
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