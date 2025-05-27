Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you get: a private villa with a spacious house territory and personal basin. On cons…
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiclassical Basketsinovgravyononargydzh…
$2,76M
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a new exclusive villa in the environmentally friendly area of ​…
Price on request
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 141 m²
We present to your attention luxurious villas in an exclusive complex that offer a unique co…
$878,177
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
TEPE / ALANYA 3 BEDROOM 1 HALL 220 M2 SESSION FULLY FURNISHED ON THE SITE …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$445,941
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
KONAKLI / ALANYA Total Floor:4 Room:4+1 Square meter:250m² Bedroom:4 Bathroom…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
ALANYA AVSALLAR 6 bedrooms 2 living rooms 6 bathrooms 365 m2 villa 752 m2 gar…
$780,771
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya TEPE Detached villa with pool 2 rooms 1 living room (extra room can be made bec…
$656,763
Villa in Seki, Turkey
Villa
Seki, Turkey
Area 502 m²
A unique villa with a panoramic view of the sea, to the castle of Alanya and Nature, far fro…
$2,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA LU…
$1,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
ALANYA / DINEK 4+2   450 M2 GARDEN 450M2 PRIVATE POOL BATH + SAUNA FULL VIEW …
$995,095
Villa 4 bedrooms in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
İNCEKUM/ ALANYA ALARA VILLA 4+1 350 M2 VILLA GARDEN 1000 M2 WITH PRIVATE POOL …
$437,842
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1
The complex is located in Kargicak on the territory of 2720m2 and consists of five 2-storey …
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
• High-tech Smart home • 5 Bedrooms - Each with its own walk-in closet and Master Bathroom …
$1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
KESTEL ALANYA 4 BEDROOM 1 HALL 210 m2 AMERICAN KITCHEN DETACHED POOL DETAC…
$423,270
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ALANYA – BEKTAŞ 5+1 300 M2 FULL ALANYA VIEW WITH PRIVATE POOL GARDEN SAUNA SATELLITE …
$801,779
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
BEKTAŞ VILLA 5, BEKTAŞ LOCATION. IT IS 124 km from ANTALYA AIRPORT, 44 km from GAZIPAS…
$574,043
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover luxury and innovation at Diamond Villa in Alanya , Turkey . Designed by the renowne…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury 3+1 villas with panoramic views of …
$1,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
We are proud to present you with an ultra-luxury and modern villa with a smart home system l…
$3,73M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
on the sale of two -story   Villa   3+1 in the Karghydzhak - Alania region. The villa is 2…
$477,334
Villa 5 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 4
Attention! The Will complex in an ultramodern project in the demanded area both. The project…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you recall: villas2+1i4+1 -out, prestigious marainia, baktash. Oproration: completio…
$879,081
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
ALANYA/BEKTAŞ 4+2 DETACHED VILLA 3 STORE 450 M2 NET SESSION AREA 3 BATHROOMS 4 T…
$718,436
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 110 m²
Complex of spacious villas in the Tepe area. villas are suitable for receiving a residence…
$284,116
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 2
4+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Vil…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ALANYA/BEKTAŞ 3+1 250m2 COMPLETE RENOVATED DETACHED GARDEN FULL ALANYA VIEW
Price on request
