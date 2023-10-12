Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Alanya
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

сommercial property
160
hotels
38
offices
13
shops
5
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 bedroom with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Alanya, Turkey
Investment 1 bedroom with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Floor 2/7
€750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir