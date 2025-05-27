Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey

120 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
This brand-new apartment is situated on the ground floor of a 3-storey building in Avsallar.…
$147,071
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Project Overview: Prestigious residential complex in Alanya İncekum, 2km from the sea. 12 …
$247,006
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
AXA PROPERTY For Sale 2+1 Mahmutlar Alanya Full Activity Complex ALANYA/MAHMUTLAR A…
$192,453
1 bedroom apartment in Çıplaklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çıplaklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the popular Oba district of Alanya, this 1-bedroom apartment is part of a well-ma…
$107,474
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex in the city center, 950 m to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey Residential comp…
$159,684
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/9
ID AL 2087Ready apartment 2 + 1 in 950 m from the Mediterranean Sea.We offer to your attenti…
$107,935
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Oba, Alanya, Turkey The r…
$161,091
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 9
Residential complex in the city center and 600 meters from the beach, close to the chain sto…
$468,128
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Tu…
$624,795
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a mini golf course close to the sea a…
$486,333
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure for tourists, in a green and ecologically …
$493,095
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
Located in the popular Cleopatra area of Alanya, this stylish 1-bedroom apartment offers a m…
$237,576
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey We offer villas with parking spac…
$519,102
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course at 350 meters from the sea, Konaklı…
$483,232
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Alanya Via Corner Residence Sea Front 1+1 With Detached Garden Apartment - 1+1, 70m² - ⁠…
$176,608
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey The …
$192,453
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient…
$416,114
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new project is coming to life in Antalya/Alanya/Kargicak, and every detail you have dreame…
$239,094
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 6
Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of A…
$121,161
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 meters from the beach and promena…
$177,889
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey The residence…
$142,727
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
location  • 2,5 KM TO THE SEA • 3 KM DISTANCE TO ALANYA CENTER  • 1 KM TO HOSPITAL • 4…
$173,211
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey T…
$187,251
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/12
For Sale 1+1 Sea View Apartment at Exodus Hill Residence Mahmutlar Alanya Exodus Hill Resi…
$88,425
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Tur…
$391,147
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 6
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar dist…
$130,071
