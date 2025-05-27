Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Alanya, Turkey

190 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/13
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Mahmutlar Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
This is an exquisite luxurious project in Alania Both, which combines greens and comfort. …
$181,108
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 13
$184,763
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 5
Panorama Toprak and nbsp; is located in one of the most picturesque parts of Alanya and ndas…
$317,274
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/10
jasmine port suite             jasmineportsite-abode Orodotation, the Atacturist Cente…
$48,545
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
This brand-new apartment is situated on the ground floor of a 3-storey building in Avsallar.…
$147,071
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
About the Project   Location: Alanya/Avsallar, Antalya Under Construction  Deli…
$81,425
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Project Overview: Prestigious residential complex in Alanya İncekum, 2km from the sea. 12 …
$247,006
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
AXA PROPERTY For Sale 2+1 Mahmutlar Alanya Full Activity Complex ALANYA/MAHMUTLAR A…
$192,453
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Explore a new era of luxury living and investment potential in the heart of Alanya Kargicak.…
$74,005
2 room apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Buy your dream apartment at the best prices! In the area of Kestel, the construction of a la…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Explore a new era of luxury living and investment potential in the heart of Alanya Kargicak.…
$73,496
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Brutto: M² 1+1— 50 m2-110 M² M² 2+1— 85 m2-135 M² M² 3+1—115-145 M² M² 4+1—146 M…
$180,597
1 bedroom apartment in Çıplaklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çıplaklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the popular Oba district of Alanya, this 1-bedroom apartment is part of a well-ma…
$107,474
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
$190,899
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
new project is an exquisite luxury project designed in significant style of Nordic Propert…
$296,707
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/7
$317,392
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
Located just 250 meters from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach, this stylish one-bedroom apar…
$226,263
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
Interior-exterior features; indoor-outdoor swimming pool, fingerprint reader, jacuzzi BBQ an…
$225,871
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
Located in the popular Cleopatra area of Alanya, this stylish 1-bedroom apartment offers a m…
$237,576
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 42 m²
The project is located in an elite and developing area of ​​Kestel in Alanya. Located only 8…
$181,834
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The residence is an excellent choice for those who appreciate a luxurious lifestyle and a pr…
$263,298
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
There are 54 units 1+1, 6 units 2+1 duplex and 4 unit 3+1 duplex residence over 2 blocks tot…
$140,017
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
This newly constructed apartment is located in the popular Cleopatra area of Alanya, just 32…
$244,507
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Alanya Via Corner Residence Sea Front 1+1 With Detached Garden Apartment - 1+1, 70m² - ⁠…
$176,608
4 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
The complex was built on a plot of 20.975m2 in Alanya/Cıplaklı Neighborhood with a total of …
$386,237
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$196,224
