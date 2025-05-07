Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
3026
Sakhu
144
Si Sunthon
32
Pa Khlok
10
111 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/7
$44,927
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walki…
$744,000
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao. T…
$579,385
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/6
Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart…
$1,35M
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Floor 3/3
Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical gree…
$2,70M
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sea Heaven is a luxury luxury investment condominium on the shores of Nai Ton Bay, designed …
$294,013
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
$107,440
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment! Income from 7%!This is a great place to stay permanently, as well as …
$186,766
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments in the coastal part of Phuket, near Nai Yang Beach!Investment property, perfect f…
$183,230
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/8
Enjoy luxury living in Phuket, Thailand, at this stunning new home in Thalang. This 1-bedroo…
$54,961
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area.…
$331,744
Apartment in Thalang, Thailand
Apartment
Thalang, Thailand
luxurious condominium located in " miles of millionaires " with a guaranteed income of 7% fo…
$145,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury living at this beachfront haven just 100 meters fr…
$180,701
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/7
$53,522
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Apartments with sea views Bang Tao Luxurious life in one of the best places in Phuket. The…
$2,37M
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a contemporary luxury condominium. The complex is fully furni…
$183,353
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 4/7
SEA-VIEW APARTMENT! Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments in Phuket's first I…
$1,87M
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$2,32M
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/7
$99,618
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
An attractive investment property! Ultra-modern apartments with a guaranteed rental income o…
$300,878
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Luxury Studio Apartment Near Bang Tao Beach! Discover the epitome of luxury living in t…
$119,444
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/6
$259,934
1 room apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
$146,697
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/5
Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walki…
$784,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Elevate your living experience with an exclusive condo and apartment project located in the …
$627,592
5 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Floor 1/7
Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments in Phuket's first Iconic project! The r…
$3,75M
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 7
We present you a unique residential complex  , located in a beautiful corner of Bang Tao on …
$133,969
