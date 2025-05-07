Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
3026
Sakhu
144
Si Sunthon
32
Pa Khlok
10
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
70 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/8
Enjoy luxury living in Phuket, Thailand, at this stunning new home in Thalang. This 1-bedroo…
$54,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$308,912
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$97,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$194,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$172,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS! JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BR…
$571,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Condo in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$432,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/7
Our clients can get an up to 10% discount of the developer's price! The price may differ …
$153,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
$586,072
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$165,737
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS AND ADDITIONAL FREE-USE ROOM! JOIN T…
$274,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$278,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$138,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
$158,086
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE POOL! Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments i…
$424,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$212,063
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$230,453
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/8
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Phuket, Thailand, at this stunning new home in T…
$64,568
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Thalang

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go