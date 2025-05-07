Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
3026
Sakhu
144
Si Sunthon
32
Pa Khlok
10
58 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand The res…
$150,446
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailan…
$689,653
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$172,007
Leave a request
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS! JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BR…
$571,188
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$931,799
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
$601,865
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, …
$139,866
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thail…
$188,696
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand All villas have s…
$1,15M
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,47M
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS AND ADDITIONAL FREE-USE ROOM! JOIN T…
$274,558
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$278,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand The residence is a part of a large…
$720,584
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Ph…
$1,79M
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
$59,874
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
$162,307
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Th…
$250,983
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools and a view of the ocean, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury…
$131,934
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, …
$250,134
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand We offer apartments w…
$826,589
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$476,000
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Tha…
$694,352
