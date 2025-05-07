Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
245
Sakhu
19
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
290 properties total found
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
UP UP
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high return potential!Ins…
$91,142
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 5 floor. Unit number A513 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$93,068
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$118,312
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/7
$44,927
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Suitable for investors for resale…
$130,038
Studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
Studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/7
Invest in luxury apartments! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income from 7%…
$117,181
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number B417 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$95,897
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$192,525
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
$107,440
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/8
Large Ambitious Project by a Major Bangkok Developer This developer has a portfolio that …
$130,909
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is perfect for investors, as…
$138,245
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
Studio condo 26 sq.m. on the 3 floor. Unit number B304 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. Rel…
$95,048
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$223,091
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
Distance to the Sea: 400 m, Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:A multifunctional project cove…
$132,058
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: Ideal for those looking for luxury accommoda…
$143,259
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
This is the developer's only budget complex - Laguna (over 30 years on the market) 上 Date f…
$156,654
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment! Income from 7%!This is a great place to stay permanently, as well as …
$186,766
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/8
Studio condo 26,3 sq.m. on the 5 floor. Unit number B503 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$97,311
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who it's for: An ideal solution for those seeking a …
$140,642
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/7
Your ideal home in Phuket. Each buyer has tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom i…
$206,513
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$97,060
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number A813 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$95,614
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/8
Studio condo 26,3 sq.m. on the 5 floor. Unit number B516 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$97,311
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
An excellent option for investment! Income from 6%!Perfectly suited for both permanent resid…
$62,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/8
Large Ambitious Project by a Major Bangkok Developer This developer has a portfolio that …
$132,376
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury living at this beachfront haven just 100 meters fr…
$180,701
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio condo 26 sq.m. on the 2 floor. Unit number B204 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. Rel…
$94,482
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 2 floor. Unit number B202 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$94,200
Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
