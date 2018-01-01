  1. Realting.com
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand

Hua Hin, Thailand
€83,166
About the complex

Immerse yourself in the fresh and minimalist atmosphere of the newest condominium. Feel joyful emotions and peace of mind in the heart of Hua Hin, close to all attractions at an affordable price.

Small and cozy condominium includes apartments with 1 bedroom of 24.5-26 m² and 2 bedroom apartments of 37.75 m². The complex has a parking lot for 38 cars, a lobby and work area, a fitness center. Surrounded by the greenery of nature, the swimming pool is ideal for those seeking maximum privacy. Gardens with tropical plants provide conditions for relaxing in the shade. Only 900 meters to the nearest beach.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Blúport Huahin - 2.5 km
  • Market Village Huahin - 3 km
  • Tammarind Market - 2.5 km
  • Cicada Market - 2.5 km
  • San Paulo Hua-Hin Hospital - 3.5 km
  • Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin - 2.5 km
  • Hua Hin Hospital - 8.5 km
  • Hua Hin Vitthayalai School - 3.5 km
  • Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin - 10 km
  • Stamford University Huahin Campus - 14 km
  • Train Station - 4 km
  • Airport - 11 km
Hua Hin, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v premialnom komplekse
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€116,172
Residential complex Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€430,384
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand
Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€486,927
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€104,674
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,047
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Hua Hin, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€193,409
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a kids' playground, a 40-meter-long swimming pool with a picturesque view, a jacuzzi and a sun deck, a kids' pool, lounge and co-working areas, a gym, a steam bath, a roof-top garden, around-the-clock security, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Sukhumvit and highways, 5 minutes away from a BTS Station.
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€185,735
Completion date: 2024
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort. All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning. Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience. Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - elevator - Cable TV - Parking DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass: To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes. Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented. Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot. And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories. Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental! Hospital - 10 min on foot. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,068
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               The City Garden Tower is a bright condominium in the center of Pattaya by Global Top Group. The project is an amazing 30-story building consisting of 465 apartments of various layouts. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: - Studio ( from 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 35-44 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( from 70 sq.m ) Apartments are rented with a clean design finish. The « turnkey equipment » contains: electrics and installed sockets, air conditioning, plumbing, built-in furniture, equipped kitchen area ( headset, countertop, electric stove, hood, sink ). On the third floor of the complex there is a large pool with water slides allocated by the children's area. On the same floor there is a restaurant and a bar. The playground was equipped. The space around is filled with beautiful tropical landscaping. It is important to note the multi-level parking zone, which occupies several floors inside the complex. The road to the sea will be only 1,200 meters! An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurants in the territory - Parking - Reception - Pool - Bar - Indoor playground - Gymnastical Hall - Sauna - Garden - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Laundry We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
