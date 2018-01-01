New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand

Immerse yourself in the fresh and minimalist atmosphere of the newest condominium. Feel joyful emotions and peace of mind in the heart of Hua Hin, close to all attractions at an affordable price.
Small and cozy condominium includes apartments with 1 bedroom of 24.5-26 m² and 2 bedroom apartments of 37.75 m². The complex has a parking lot for 38 cars, a lobby and work area, a fitness center. Surrounded by the greenery of nature, the swimming pool is ideal for those seeking maximum privacy. Gardens with tropical plants provide conditions for relaxing in the shade. Only 900 meters to the nearest beach.Location and nearby infrastructure