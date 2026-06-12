Residential complex RAWAYANA Ravayana

Project - Ravayana

Phuket Island ( Thailand )

❖ Cost:

apartments - studios ranging from 37.60 m ² from 140K $

1-bedroom apartment ranging from 72.60 m ² from 309K $

2-bedroom apartment ranging from 62.60 m ² from 230K $ and

2-bedroom apartment ranging from 71.20 m ² with individual access to the pool starts from 324K $

Other areas are also available for purchase.

* In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally.

** The apartments presented here are a proposal from the developer. We can always find you a profitable resale option.

❖ Building Date 1st Quarter 2025.

❖ The distance to the sea is 30 meters to Ravai.

❖ Guaranteed income - from 7% to 3 years

At an apartment price of 140K $, the annual income will be from 9.8K $.

❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice.

❖ Installment for construction time

Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally.

Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.

❖ Remote transaction possible

❖ Critolutolut payment possible

❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions )

❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1%

❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply.

❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years.

? Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive.

? 4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES

Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergarten

? The unique concept of the project makes it the attraction of the entire Ravai region. Real estate has high rental potential regardless of season.

❖ The complex has 25 premium villas, a premium condominium for 140 and 60 apartments.

❖ Fixed income of 7% for 5 years ( only for apartments of type D ) is charged 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days in high season or 30 days in low.

❖ The Rental Pool program for the remaining units – 40% of the income to the investor, 60% of the management company, from its share it covers all expenses. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex.

Ravai

Locations Advantages:

The largest county of Phuket

Located in the south of the island

Popular with expats and winter workers

Convenient transport accessibility

Beaches Naykharn, Yanui, Ao San, Ravai

5 km to Chalong Pier

40 km to the international airport

Project Infrastructure in Ravai

Shopping center: food supermarket and children's supermarket

Sports complex and gym

Tennis court

3 shared pools with panoramic sea views

Private International School ( Cambridge )

Private kindergarten

Children's amusement park and trampoline center

Professional rejuvenation clinic

Restaurants and British Pub

SPA and cosmetology

Underground parking

Procedure for processing a transaction:

Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - from 3K $

*Summa is included in the value of the property.

**Non-refundable deposit

If you are not in Thailand, then the contract within 15-20 days will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract.

Further payment according to the schedule in the contract

Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ):

Registration of ownership:

Freehold - 6.3%

Leasehold - 1.1%

Installation of water and light meters

Annual payments:

Serving Common Territories

Overhaul

? THE PROPOSAL FOR LIFE IS ALLOW TO KNOW MORE ON PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT IN DISAPPEARANCE IN THE COURSE, ALLOW THEM