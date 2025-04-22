Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with unobstructed sea views in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand

A complex of first-class villas with stunning panoramic sea views and swimming pools. Private infinity pool and sunbathing terrace with nobstructed 180° panoramic sea view. The pool'sinfinity design seamlessly blends you with the surrounding environment, allowing you to experience boundless freedom and tranquillity.
Freehold property.Features of the flats
This complex is located on the hillside of Koh Samui's Chaweng Noi area, offering captivating views of both the bustling Chaweng Beach and the serene sea. The surrounding vicinity is conveniently close to Chaweng's commercial district, providing easy access to shopping malls, dining, entertainment, international schools, hospitals, and other essential facilities.