Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with unobstructed sea views in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand

A complex of first-class villas with stunning panoramic sea views and swimming pools. Private infinity pool and sunbathing terrace with nobstructed 180° panoramic sea view. The pool'sinfinity design seamlessly blends you with the surrounding environment, allowing you to experience boundless freedom and tranquillity.

Freehold property.

Open-plan living room seamlessly blending with the sea and sky.

Open-concept dining and kitchen area.

Bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and scenic view bathtubs.

Separate children's room.

Separate entertainment and relaxation areas for undisturbed enjoyment.

Excellent investment opportunity in Koh Samui

Located in Chaweng's prime commercial zone

Professional property management team

This complex is located on the hillside of Koh Samui's Chaweng Noi area, offering captivating views of both the bustling Chaweng Beach and the serene sea. The surrounding vicinity is conveniently close to Chaweng's commercial district, providing easy access to shopping malls, dining, entertainment, international schools, hospitals, and other essential facilities.