  2. Thailand
  Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with unobstructed sea views in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with unobstructed sea views in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$467,636
14/04/2025
$465,588
13/04/2025
$465,862
12/04/2025
$467,596
11/04/2025
$478,166
10/04/2025
$480,115
09/04/2025
$482,524
08/04/2025
$482,224
06/04/2025
$482,510
05/04/2025
$478,115
04/04/2025
$484,501
03/04/2025
$489,873
02/04/2025
$488,844
01/04/2025
$487,738
30/03/2025
$486,245
29/03/2025
$489,875
28/03/2025
$491,662
27/03/2025
$489,940
26/03/2025
$489,633
25/03/2025
$487,958
24/03/2025
$486,289
;
11
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

A complex of first-class villas with stunning panoramic sea views and swimming pools. Private infinity pool and sunbathing terrace with nobstructed 180° panoramic sea view. The pool'sinfinity design seamlessly blends you with the surrounding environment, allowing you to experience boundless freedom and tranquillity.

Freehold property.

Features of the flats
  • Open-plan living room seamlessly blending with the sea and sky.
  • Open-concept dining and kitchen area.
  • Bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and scenic view bathtubs.
  • Separate children's room.
  • Separate entertainment and relaxation areas for undisturbed enjoyment.
Advantages
  • Excellent investment opportunity in Koh Samui
  • Located in Chaweng's prime commercial zone
  • Professional property management team
Location and nearby infrastructure

This complex is located on the hillside of Koh Samui's Chaweng Noi area, offering captivating views of both the bustling Chaweng Beach and the serene sea. The surrounding vicinity is conveniently close to Chaweng's commercial district, providing easy access to shopping malls, dining, entertainment, international schools, hospitals, and other essential facilities.

  • 1.6 km to Chaweng beach
  • 1.9 km to PBISS international school
  • 3 km to Samui Bangkok hospital
  • 5 km to Samui shopping center
  • 5 km to Tesco Lotus shopping mall
  • 6.8 km to Big C shopping center
  • 7 km to ISS international school
  • 8.2 km to Samui international airport

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with unobstructed sea views in Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$467,636
