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Apartments for sale in Villamartin, Spain

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1 property total found
Apartment in Villamartin, Spain
Apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover the charm of elegant flats boasting scenic nature views, nestled within a community…
$243,133
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