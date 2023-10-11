Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Villamartin

Residential properties for sale in Villamartin, Spain

houses
3
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Villa for sale in Villamartin in the Pinada Golf area. The total area of 165.00 m2, the plot…
€529,000
Villa 3 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
House for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín area. The total area of 80.00 m2, the plot …
€179,000
2 room apartment in Villamartin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€278,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Villamartin, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Maisonette for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín region. The total area of 100.00 m2 co…
€169,000
