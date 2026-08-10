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Residential properties for sale in Villamartin, Spain

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Villamartin, Spain
Apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover the charm of elegant flats boasting scenic nature views, nestled within a community…
$243,133
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3 bedroom townthouse in Villamartin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Townhouse in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
$244,001
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