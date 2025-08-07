Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Short-term rental flats and apartments with garage in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
60
Alacant Alicante
69
Orihuela
8
10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy apartment in a house with a swimming pool next to a large park "Nations". The apartment…
$58
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Villadg is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$81
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$69
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$93
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer to rent an apartment in the city center after a major renovation with new furniture…
$58
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$58
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Bright, spacious apartment after major renovation with new furniture and appliances is locat…
$58
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$81
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Cozy apartment for rent in a house with a swimming pool near the "Park of Nations"! The apar…
$46
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$93
per night
