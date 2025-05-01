Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Torrevieja, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$57
per night
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
For rent studio apartment 150 meters from the sea! The apartment of 28 m2 consists of a salo…
$40
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 44 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For rent a cozy apartment in a gated complex with a swimming pool, located 450 meters from t…
$45
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$91
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer to rent an apartment in the city center after a major renovation with new furniture…
$57
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
An apartment is rented in one of the prestigious urbanizations of the city. The apartment of…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy two-level apartment with one bedroom, living room and American-style kitchen in a quiet…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The urbanization of Panorama Park is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/14
For rent an apartment in one of the prestigious urbanizations of the city with a swimming po…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments 150 meters from the sea! The apartment of 55 m2 consists of a salon, 2 bedrooms, …
$57
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer to rent an apartment in the city center after a major renovation with new furniture…
$57
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/8
Bright apartment on the first line of the sea with stunning panoramic views of the sea and t…
$68
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment with swimming pool in a gated complex, located 400 meters from the sea, sandy beac…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For rent an apartment with frontal sea views in the beach area of Torrevieja - La Mate! The …
$51
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy apartment for rent in a quiet area, near the "Park of Nations", the park "Doña Sinforos…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 52 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
For rent an apartment in a new house 20 m from the beach with a side view of the sea. The ap…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment after renovation in a house with a swimming pool in a gated complex, located 240 m…
$51
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$91
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy apartment for rent near the "Park of Nations"! The apartment consists of one bedroom, a…
$45
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Closed complex, located 170 m from the sea, about 170 m from the excellent sandy beach ACEQU…
$114
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Cozy apartment for rent in a house with a swimming pool near the "Park of Nations"! The apar…
$57
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Apartment in urbanization with swimming pool in a gated complex, located 400 meters from the…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
Cozy apartment for rent in a quiet area, near the "Park of Nations", the park "Doña Sinforos…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Espanatour DON QUIJOTE is located in Torrevieja, 600 m from Punta Prima beach and 700 m from…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Cozy apartment for rent near the "Park of Nations"! The apartment consists of one bedroom, a…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy apartment for rent in a house with a swimming pool near the "Park of Nations"! The apar…
$51
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 48 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Cozy apartment in a house with a swimming pool next to a large park "Nations". The apartment…
$57
per night
